MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

The unemployment promise

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The unemployment promise

Unemployment is rising. Economists expect the official unemployment rate to be almost 8 per cent by December – twice what it was before the pandemic: yes, there’s huge uncertainty around this, but few doubt the direction of change.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. The impossibility of long-term stockpicking

  2. The circle of our competence

  3. Gold's uses

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The impossibility of long-term stockpicking

You can be a long-term investor. You can be a stock-picker. But you cannot, successfully, be both

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The circle of our competence

There's very little that we know for sure about investing

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Gold's uses

Gold does not protect investors from inflation. But it does from many other, more likely, threats.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

How investors overreact

Investors overreact to both good and bad times, causing shares to become mispriced.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Why invest overseas?

International diversification is little use in the short term, but important for longer-term investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives and momentum still win

High beta and recovery stocks have done well recently. But these are not good long-term investments.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

The Thick End of It

Investors in retirement are the forgotten victims of the government’s increasingly erratic response to Covid-19

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

Government borrowing: who cares?

UK government borrowing is at a record high, while gilt yields are at a record low. This is not surprising

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

Valuing distress

Adapting a famous financial model helps put a value on companies in distress

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 July

UK and eurozone economies are recovering from the lockdowns, next week's numbers will show, although doubts remain about the strength and durability of the upturns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now