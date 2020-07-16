MenuSearch

Join us now

Mr Bearbull 

Valuing distress

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull
Valuing distress

Where there are existential risks there are opportunities. In a way, that’s a statement of the obvious in the context of equity investing. Also obvious, these opportunities should be more prevalent than usual, given the rate at which company profits are being shredded. So let’s focus on a way in which equity investors can exploit these opportunities.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. Shares as harbingers

  2. Rules of the game

  3. Knee deep in confusion

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Shares as harbingers

Some number crunching tells us whether share prices are good at forecasting the direction of the economy

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Rules of the game

A reader asks how best to cope with the market’s sell-off and its bounce-back

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Knee deep in confusion

The lessons of virtue signalling apply to companies just as much as to Premier League footballers

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Tax perk in danger

The case to scrap the tax perk on companies’ interest payments may become irresistible

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The year of contagion

Investors should look beyond the fear and hypocrisy of the western world’s response to China’s bullying

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives and momentum still win

High beta and recovery stocks have done well recently. But these are not good long-term investments.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

The Thick End of It

Investors in retirement are the forgotten victims of the government’s increasingly erratic response to Covid-19

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

Government borrowing: who cares?

UK government borrowing is at a record high, while gilt yields are at a record low. This is not surprising

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 July

UK and eurozone economies are recovering from the lockdowns, next week's numbers will show, although doubts remain about the strength and durability of the upturns

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The unemployment promise

High unemployment leads to rising share prices – eventually

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now