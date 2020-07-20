Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

The euro is at a 4-month high as EU leaders continue to talk after 3 days of meetings in Brussels in an effort to get agreement on a rescue package for countries hardest hit by the pandemic. The 'frugal four' are holding out and have a new ally in Finland, so make that the Frugal Five Get the EU into Trouble, if there is ever a book written about it. Hungary and Poland are also unhappy about tying aid to the rule of law. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pointedly blamed the ‘Dutch guy’, meaning Dutch PM Rutte, and threatened to veto rule of law of conditionality.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register