Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

After 4 days of uneasy talks, EU leaders agreed to a €750bn rescue package for the bloc which includes €390bn in grants. Although short of the €500bn in grants first proposed, it nevertheless marks a significant moment for the EU. The Frugals were brought round (bought off) by increasing their rebates – they can thank Margaret Thatcher for that. The agreement is a classic EU fudge that papers over the schisms but is nonetheless a step forward towards ever closer union, and this time it’s fiscal.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register