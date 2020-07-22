MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

By Neil Wilson

The euro rose to 18-month highs after EU leaders agreed their stimulus package and a broad risk rally saw the bulk of dollar crosses achieve long-awaited technical breakouts. EURUSD has broken out above 1.15, the key March swing high resistance, with the next target in sight for bulls at 1.1570, the January 2019 peak. Three consecutive daily gains show strong momentum with the bulls. The pair needs to hold onto this 1.15 to move up into the 1.1760 area around the long-term 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retrace. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

  2. Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

  3. Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  4. Chris Dillow 

    Why we over-diversify

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Relief over European funding breakthrough has lifted investor sentiment

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

The Trader 

The trouble with Tesla

The meteoric rise in Tesla’s shares highlights the dangers of a short squeeze

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks retreat before ECB, jobless numbers focus, Hays, Biffa & more

Market Outlook: Stocks retreat before ECB, jobless numbers focus, Hays, Biffa & more

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Why we over-diversify

There are good reasons why we over-diversify. But this can be an expensive mistake

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now