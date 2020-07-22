MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

Michael Taylor

Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

It’s not often you see a stock up 500 per cent in a single day. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it in my career so far, but any statement that announces positive results in hospitalised Covid-19 patients was always going to see a lot of interest.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

  2. Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

  3. Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Seven cheap small cap growth plays

  2. The Big Theme 

    Can investment trusts survive the UK dividend drought?

  3. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment trust bargains from around the globe

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Leasehold proposals remove barriers for home sellers

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

Markets are mixed with blue chips selling off in London but mid caps holding their own

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

Market Outlook: Equities drop as EU talks drag, euro rises, Glaxo, Premier Oil & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Dutch PM 'not optimistic' ahead of EU summit, Netflix misses, IAG & more

The Trader 

The trouble with Tesla

The meteoric rise in Tesla’s shares highlights the dangers of a short squeeze

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

IBM's bet on the cloud starts to pay off

The group's prescience on the spread of cloud computing contrasts with its earlier underestimation of the PC market

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

Market Outlook: Euro, gold break higher as dollar snaps bullish trend, Stagecoach, Rolls Royce & more

Chris Dillow 

Why we over-diversify

There are good reasons why we over-diversify. But this can be an expensive mistake

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Market Outlook: EU strikes rescue deal, DAX breaks out, GVC, Alliance Pharma & more

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now