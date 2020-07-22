Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

It’s not often you see a stock up 500 per cent in a single day. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it in my career so far, but any statement that announces positive results in hospitalised Covid-19 patients was always going to see a lot of interest.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
The trouble with Tesla
The meteoric rise in Tesla’s shares highlights the dangers of a short squeeze
Michael Taylor