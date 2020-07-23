What the gilt market knows

The gilt market doesn’t believe in a V-shaped recovery. We know this simply because longer-term gilt yields are low, which implies that the market expects interest rates to stay low for a long time. And if it expects low rates, this is probably because it anticipates a weak economy.

