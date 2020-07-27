MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Small-caps under the radar

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Frontier IP (FIPP:59p), a company that provides a range of commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has released a raft of bullish announcements since my last update (‘Covid-19: A new frontier for vaccine development’, 30 March 2020).

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  2. Deep value buys

  3. On the hunt for recovery buys

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

  2. AlphaScreens 

    Gold miners' profit momentum glitters

    Alpha

  3. Company News 

    Astra in $6bn oncology deal

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

  5. Company News 

    Kainos announces special dividend

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Watchlist small caps on the upgrade

Simon Thompson highlights a number of companies on his watchlist that have beaten earnings guidance, and prompted major analyst upgrades

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buys

Five small-cap companies have traded resiliently through lockdown, and are well placed to continue to do so

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On the hunt for recovery buys

Simon Thompson highlights a trio of small-cap companies offering re-rating potential over the coming year

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bargain shares opportunities

Simon Thompson updates several companies from his market-beating annual Bargain Shares portfolios

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap buys

Simon Thompson highlights six companies offering scope for material share price upside

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

A confluence of negative factors is weighing on sentiment

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK and European data improves, stocks sink on US-China, big tech woes, Vodafone, Centrica & more

Market Outlook: UK and European data improves, stocks sink on US-China, big tech woes, Vodafone, Centrica & more

Economic Indicators 

The real danger to the public finances

Higher borrowing costs would not be a problem for the public finances. A weak economy, however, would be

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Ghost town

London’s empty streets serve as a reminder of the extreme swings in investor moods

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now