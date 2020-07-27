Small-caps under the radar

Frontier IP (FIPP:59p), a company that provides a range of commercialisation services to university spin-outs in return for ‘free equity’ stakes, has released a raft of bullish announcements since my last update (‘Covid-19: A new frontier for vaccine development’, 30 March 2020).

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe