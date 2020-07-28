MenuSearch

Chris Dillow 

When funds underperform

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
When funds underperform

This year’s crisis has refuted one common idea – that actively managed funds do better in bear markets. Figures from Trustnet show that so far this year most funds in the UK All Companies sector have done even worse than the 16.4 per cent loss on Scottish Widows' All-Share tracker (selected not because it is the best performing tracker but because it is one your correspondent owns). This is a worse performance than last year, when 62 per cent of funds actually beat that tracker.

