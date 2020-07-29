Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

Shares in London were flat across the board at the open this morning after a mixed night on Asian and US equities. Concerns that the US economy might struggle under the weight of the coronavirus' resurgence in many states and a warning from Hong Kong that its health service may be overwhelmed due to a flare up there added to fears that the coronavirus effect on the world economy is by no means done.

