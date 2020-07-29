MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

By Graeme Davies

Shares in London were flat across the board at the open this morning after a mixed night on Asian and US equities. Concerns that the US economy might struggle under the weight of the coronavirus' resurgence in many states and a warning from Hong Kong that its health service may be overwhelmed due to a flare up there added to fears that the coronavirus effect on the world economy is by no means done.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

  2. Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

  3. Market Outlook: UK and European data improves, stocks sink on US-China, big tech woes, Vodafone, Centrica & more

Most read today

  1. Managing Your Money 

    How to prepare for a CGT raid

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Small-caps under the radar

  3. Chris Dillow 

    When funds underperform

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

  5. Full Year Results 

    Games Workshop powers through Covid-19

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

London markets open up after solid showing in US and Asia overnight as gold remains in demand

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK and European data improves, stocks sink on US-China, big tech woes, Vodafone, Centrica & more

Market Outlook: UK and European data improves, stocks sink on US-China, big tech woes, Vodafone, Centrica & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks firm, gold chased higher, Tesla earnings beat, IG Group, Relx & more

Market Outlook: Stocks firm, gold chased higher, Tesla earnings beat, IG Group, Relx & more

The Trader 

Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices

Michael Taylor explains his strategy for trading ultra-volatile shares

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

When funds underperform

This year has been a tough one for active fund managers – there are reasons for this

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

Simon Thompson 

Small-caps under the radar

Simon Thompson highlights a quartet of materially undervalued small-caps

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

Market Outlook: Blue chips fade on travel fears, gold shines, Ryanair, AstraZeneca & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?

Will time soon be called on the tech rally?
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now