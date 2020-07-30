Trade the turnaround in Centrica

Centrica (CNA) is not a stock I ever thought I would consider trading, given that 1) it’s boring, and 2) has a £2bn-plus market cap, and is therefore not so volatile. As we saw in my article last week ‘Synairgen shows how to play soaring prices’, volatility is something that I and other traders should constantly be hunting for, because without volatility it is difficult to generate alpha.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe