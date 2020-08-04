MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

By Graeme Davies

Income investors in London were hit by another blow this morning as stalwart oil giant BP slashed its quarterly dividend to half the level of a year ago after the sliding oil price led to an underlying loss of $6.7bn in the second quarter. But a bold new strategic plan by chief executive Bernard Looney was well received, leaving the shares up 6 per cent - read Alex Hamer's take on the announcement here. On the wider London market shares opened up in negative territory despite a strong showing overnight from Asia and the US, where the Nasdaq added another 1.5 per cent to set a new record high. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

  2. Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

  3. Trade the turnaround in Centrica

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  2. Company News 

    BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

  3. Company News 

    Is Apple drifting away from reality?

  4. Half Year Results 

    XP Power shares soar as dividend returns

  5. Company News 

    Diageo’s coronavirus hangover

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Despite a positive showing in some Asian markets overnight, UK stocks sold off in early trading as virus fears remain heightened

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

The Trader 

Trade the turnaround in Centrica

Trade the turnaround in Centrica

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

Market Outlook: Eyes on the Fed as UK earnings season kicks off, Barclays, Next & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

Market Outlook: Gold headed for $2,000, Europe steady, AstraZeneca, Greggs, Virgin Money & more

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Forty years of disappointment

Equities have done badly for decades, relative to bonds

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson 

Targeting value plays

Simon Thompson highlights several value opportunities that also provide a decent income stream and earnings growth potential, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: US economy shrinks, Big Tech, NatWest, IAG & more

Market Outlook: US economy shrinks, Big Tech, NatWest, IAG & more

The Editor 

Gold rush

The idea that lockdown has laid a foundation for a boundless digital gold rush is not supported by the latest figures – is safety first via physical gold the order of the day?

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now