MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

Trade Royal Mail’s momentum potential

By Michael Taylor

When Royal Mail (RMG) was privatised in October 2013 many suggested it was being sold off too cheap. Given that the hugely oversubscribed IPO price was at 330p and the stock opened up at 450p, that seemed a fair criticism at the time, especially give the healthy profits for those who were only in the shares to sell them on immediately.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

  2. Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  2. Company News 

    BP outlines bright new world while cutting dividend

  3. Company News 

    Diageo’s coronavirus hangover

  4. Company News 

    Centamin earnings surge on gold price

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

The yellow metal breached the $2,000 a troy ounce level overnight following its surge this year

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

Market Outlook: Stocks struggle, HSBC impairs, Microsoft/TikTok, US tech threat & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

Market Outlook: Markets fall, gold ETFs hit record highs, Lloyds, Shell & more

The Trader 

Trade the turnaround in Centrica

Trade the turnaround in Centrica

More from Comment

Property Matters 

Retail-to-residential may be harder than it seems

Planning reforms are set to make it easier for retail property owners to convert space for housing, but other challenges remain

Emma Powell

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Market Outlook: Gold tops $2,000, US tech surge, WH Smith, Metro Bank & more

Chris Dillow 

Forty years of disappointment

Equities have done badly for decades, relative to bonds

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: London shares soften, BP cuts divi, Diageo, easyJet & more

Simon Thompson 

Targeting value plays

Simon Thompson highlights several value opportunities that also provide a decent income stream and earnings growth potential, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now