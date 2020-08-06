AA confirms private equity approaches

Shares in AA (AA.) were aloft on news that the roadside assistance provider has received takeover approaches from three parties: Platinum Equity Advisors, Warburg Pincus International, and a potential joint bid from Centerbridge Partners Europe and TowerBrook Capital Partners. Takeover arbitrage might be coming back into fashion, but do not bank on a bidding war - it is a buyer's market.

