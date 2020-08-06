Permanent privilege

Is the US dollar in danger of losing its reserve currency status? This is the question posed by the currency’s recent fall: it has dropped more than 3 per cent on its trade-weighted index in the past three months, and has lost almost 7 per cent against the euro.

