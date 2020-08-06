The Goldilocks yield

It seems so trivially obvious it’s barely worth saying, but cash flow is more important than accounting profits as a measure to reckon a company’s ability to pay dividends. That’s relevant because we are picking up from where we left off last week in search of what we could label an income fund for the new normal.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe