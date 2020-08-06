The Goldilocks yield

It seems so trivially obvious it’s barely worth saying, but cash flow is more important than accounting profits as a measure to reckon a company’s ability to pay dividends. That’s relevant because we are picking up from where we left off last week in search of what we could label an income fund for the new normal.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
New-look income funds
How to put together a resilient income fund for the new normal
Mr Bearbull