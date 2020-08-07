Market Outlook: Stocks in holding pattern ahead of US jobs, Hargreaves Lansdown, Rightmove & more

Investors in US tech shares continue to make hay while the sun is shining with the Nasdaq setting new record highs almost daily. By contrast, tech shares across Asia took a beating overnight as President Trump ramped up his campaign against Chinese technology companies, telling US firms to end any association with TikTok owner ByteDance and also WeChat, the messaging platform owned by Tencent within 45 days. Chinese technology shares sold off heavily with Tencent down 10 per cent and Alibaba off 6 per cent, dragging wider Asian indices down with them.

