Market Outlook: London shares rise despite US-China fears, Superdry, Clarkson & more

Traders in London are enjoying the sunshine, pushing all the major indices into positive territory at the open. Across Asia overnight there was broad-based positivity despite the ongoing fall out from Donald Trump's demands that US companies stop doing business with certain Chinese tech companies and signs that the authorities in Beijing are using new powers in Hong Kong to begin cracking down on critics of the regime. Some of the early optimism in markets was punctured shortly after 9am when it was announced that China was imposing sanctions on 11 American individuals including senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz in a move which appears to be a tit for tat response to sanctions imposed by the US on 11 Chinese and Hong Kong individuals last week relating to the plight of Uigher Muslims.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register