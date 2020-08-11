Market Outlook: Shares kick on, Domino's Pizza, Bellway & more

It seems as though little will derail investors hopes for further stimulus to prop up markets at the moment. Despite a paucity of positive economic data - in fact the UK today announced it has added 730,000 to the ranks of the unemployed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, shares across London's main indices are in positive territory with the blue chip FTSE100 up by almost 1.7 per cent.

