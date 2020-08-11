MenuSearch

Taking Stock 

Prudential confirms separation of US businesses

Mark Robinson

Prudential confirms separation of US businesses

Prudential (PRU) has provided a definitive statement of intent on its US interests at the half-year mark, while confirming that it will adopt a new dividend policy aligned to the Asia and Africa growth strategy and to the intended separation of the businesses Stateside. Prudential will now split-off Jackson from the group, commencing with a minority IPO planned for first half of 2021 and a “full divestment over time”.

    Alpha

