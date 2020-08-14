Market Outlook: France quarantine knocks travel & leisure stocks

European markets turned south on Friday led by a decline in travel and leisure stocks after the UK added France to its 14-day quarantine list. Yesterday, US stocks dipped after a run at the all-time highs failed again – the S&P 500 finished the day down 0.2 per cent, but the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. Asian markets ticked up amid a mixed bag of data and economic indicators and European stocks slipped in early trade after falling across the board on Thursday. After a decent start to the week it looks like equity markets are finishing off rather meekly.

