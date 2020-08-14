MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: France quarantine knocks travel & leisure stocks

Market Outlook: France quarantine knocks travel & leisure stocks

By Neil Wilson

European markets turned south on Friday led by a decline in travel and leisure stocks after the UK added France to its 14-day quarantine list. Yesterday, US stocks dipped after a run at the all-time highs failed again – the S&P 500 finished the day down 0.2 per cent, but the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. Asian markets ticked up amid a mixed bag of data and economic indicators and European stocks slipped in early trade after falling across the board on Thursday. After a decent start to the week it looks like equity markets are finishing off rather meekly. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

  2. Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

  3. Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Bargain hunt with B&M

  2. Investment Trusts 

    Tech trusts for maximum growth: Allianz vs Polar Capital

  3. Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

    Sticking with equities and gold

  4. Tips of the Week 

    Helical is too cheap on a 40 per cent discount

  5. The Trader 

    Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

Michael Taylor is eyeing a long position in one of the car market’s biggest winners

Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

Market Outlook: Ex-divis hit FTSE, US stocks near record high, Tui, GVC & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Shares kick on, Domino's Pizza, Bellway & more

Market Outlook: Shares kick on, Domino's Pizza, Bellway & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: London shares rise despite US-China fears, Superdry, Clarkson & more

Market Outlook: London shares rise despite US-China fears, Superdry, Clarkson & more

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Record borrowing – no problem

Government borrowing has hit a record high for peace-time. This is not a problem

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Beware the bounce

The UK may already be bouncing back from the deepest recession in its history, but there could be more trouble ahead

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

Simplicity beats complexity

The world is complex. Our portfolios should not be.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The diversification premium puzzle

Investors have been well rewarded for spreading risk. This might not continue

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 17-21 August

The UK's post-lockdown recovery is weak despite record government borrowing, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now