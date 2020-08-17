Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

Earlier this year, Warren Buffett took a well-publicised hit after Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) offloaded its stakes in the "big four" US airlines at a substantial loss. No one could have predicted the disruption brought about by Covid-19, or at least our reaction to it, but what was remarkable was that the Sage of Omaha had taken large positions in the airlines despite having repeatedly denigrated the sector from an investment angle.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Prudential confirms separation of US businesses
The insurer has announced the separation of its US businesses and changes to the way it determines share based returns - Asia is the prime focus
Mark Robinson