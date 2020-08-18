Market Outlook: Stocks open weaker, gold reclaims $2k, M&S streamlines quicker

Stocks yawned a bit, but Wall Street rose to within a whisker of the all-time high in another sub-1 per cent daily move. Crowding into the tech trade showed no signs of letting up as the Nasdaq jumped 1 per cent to a fresh record peak even as the White House announced new curbs on Huawei to restrict access to chips. Asian shares drifted a bit as the US pressure on Huawei again highlighted the risks to manufacturing and trade, while European stocks were weaker at the open after ticking up a bit on Monday.

