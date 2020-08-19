MenuSearch

Market Outlook: European shares stutter after Wall Street's high, Plus500, Hochschild Mining & more

Market Outlook: European shares stutter after Wall Street's high, Plus500, Hochschild Mining & more

By Neil Wilson

US stocks closed at record highs but European stocks remain a lot more subdued, with the FTSE 100 struggling at the open today after suffering a sharp reversal in the latter part of the session yesterday. Bulls did try to wrestle control from bears in the first hour of trading, but it looks like it will be another volatile day and a lot will depend on how Wall Street performs in the first hour or two of the NY session. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democrats could be willing to agree to a scaled-down stimulus package, which has helped soothe risk muscles. Asian shares were mixed and US futures are flat.

