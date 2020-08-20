Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

Despite there being so many examples of share prices collapsing to almost nothing, I am still surprised at the amount of times I hear crazy things from the mouths of others. We’ve all been naïve at points and I certainly didn’t grow up teething on ticker tape, but one question I was asked this week was: “How can I lose trading CFDs if I just don’t sell and wait for it to go back up again?”

