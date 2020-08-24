Targeting undervalued small-caps

Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:92p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care market, has released another bullish trading update ahead of next month’s interim results. The company also announced this morning that its leading mouthwash, Dentyl, will be involved in a UK clinical trial in partnership with Cardiff University to investigate the use of over-the-counter mouthwashes. The aim is to help reduce the viral load and transmission of COVID-19 in the mouth. A previous review concluded that Cethylpyridinium Chloride, the main ingredient in Venture Life's mouthwash, may be effective in this respect.

