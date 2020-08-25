Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

You just can’t keep ‘em down: Stocks surged again as vaccine hopes and positive language around US-China trade lifted the boats. The S&P 500 closed at a new record high at 3,431, led by Energy and Financials, two of the most beaten-up sectors, with Technology and Healthcare were at the bottom. European stocks caught a strong bid with the major bourses rallying around 2 per cent on Monday. Asian markets followed the lead overnight, with Tokyo up more than 1 per cent and although Shanghai and Hong Kong were a tad weaker.

