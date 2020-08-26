MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

By Neil Wilson

Stocks in Europe chopped sideways after fresh records were set on Wall Street and traders start to turn their attention to Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow. Tuesday saw risk appetite go off the boil after a strong start to the European session – the FTSE 100 ended sharply lower while the DAX closed at the session low to end flat on the day.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

  2. Market Outlook: BT shares leap as European equities trade higher, Rio Tinto, Pearson & more

  3. Market Outlook: Don’t become immune to what’s going on, Astra, Silence Therapeutics & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting undervalued small-caps

  2. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  3. Half Year Results 

    Arrow Global flags "once-in-a-lifetime" moment

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Mining shares shine in momentum stakes

    Alpha

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Equities continue to head upwards, but with less enthusiasm than yesterday

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: BT shares leap as European equities trade higher, Rio Tinto, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: BT shares leap as European equities trade higher, Rio Tinto, Pearson & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Don’t become immune to what’s going on, Astra, Silence Therapeutics & more

Market Outlook: Don’t become immune to what’s going on, Astra, Silence Therapeutics & more

The Trader 

Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

Cash in on De La Rue’s reversal

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed minutes waltz away with risk appetite, Frasers, Premier Oil & more

Market Outlook: Fed minutes waltz away with risk appetite, Frasers, Premier Oil & more

More from Comment

Comment 

You've got Mali: next steps for coup leaders

Miners see sell-off as military takes over in West African country

Alex Hamer

Taking Stock 

How to double your money

The Rule of 72 does not take account of inflation, nor execution costs, but it does highlight why 'time is your friend, impulses your enemy'.

Mark Robinson

Economic Indicators 

Recovery doubts

The economy has recovered strongly. It might not continue to do so.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Simon Thompson 

Targeting undervalued small-caps

A trio of small-caps have handsomely outperformed their benchmarks, and offer compelling reasons to continue doing so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now