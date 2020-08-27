Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

Golf can be bad for your career. Just ask Phil Hogan, the now ex-EU trade commissioner, who’s resigned after a golf dinner in Kildare which fell foul of Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions. Maybe he was testing his eyesight – ‘ah yes, I can see that prawn. I’m safe to go to Claridge’s now’. Golf hasn’t been this newsworthy since Tiger Woods went for a joy ride.

