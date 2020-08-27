MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

Market Outlook: All eyes on Powell, oil steady in face of Laura, WPP, Hays & more

By Neil Wilson

Golf can be bad for your career. Just ask Phil Hogan, the now ex-EU trade commissioner, who’s resigned after a golf dinner in Kildare which fell foul of Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions. Maybe he was testing his eyesight – ‘ah yes, I can see that prawn. I’m safe to go to Claridge’s now’. Golf hasn’t been this newsworthy since Tiger Woods went for a joy ride.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

  2. Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

  3. Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    BT shares are cheap, but unlocking value could be hard to do

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Undervalued small-caps

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

  4. Taking Stock 

    How to double your money

  5. Half Year Results 

    Provident Financial bottoms out

More on The Trader

The Trader 

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

Michael Taylor isn’t convinced by Ted Baker’s recovery plan, but thinks there’s plenty of opportunity to trade the shares’ volatility

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

Market Outlook: Global equities up on vaccine, trade hope, Aveva, DFS & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: BT shares leap as European equities trade higher, Rio Tinto, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: BT shares leap as European equities trade higher, Rio Tinto, Pearson & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Don’t become immune to what’s going on, Astra, Silence Therapeutics & more

Market Outlook: Don’t become immune to what’s going on, Astra, Silence Therapeutics & more

More from Comment

The Trader 

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

Michael Taylor isn’t convinced by Ted Baker’s recovery plan, but thinks there’s plenty of opportunity to trade the shares’ volatility

How to trade Ted’s elusive turnaround

Chris Dillow 

Aim's floor

Aim stocks have held up well this year thanks in part to supportive monetary policy. But this might not last for very long.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

Absurdist investing

The more that life imitates art, the harder it will be to remain bullish about equities

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

Market Outlook: FTSE under pressure ahead of Powell speech tomorrow, Provident Financial & more

Comment 

You've got Mali: next steps for coup leaders

Miners see sell-off as military takes over in West African country

Alex Hamer

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now