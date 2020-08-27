Regrets, I've had a few

A few days ago, He Knows No Fear won the 2.30 at Leopardstown at a price of 300/1. Do you regret not backing it? Probably not. Most of you don’t bet on obscure Irish horse races and those of you who do know better than to back rank outsiders as these are usually overpriced. And indeed, the biggest bet Corals took on was a £2.50 each-way punt.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe