MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Bull market pointers

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Three months ago, I highlighted a raft of reasons why the V-shaped equity market recovery is based on sound fundamentals following the shortest bear market in history (Bull market rules’, 8 June 2020). That’s still the case, which is why the MSCI World All-Country index has risen by 7.8 per cent in the past 12 weeks and is making all-time highs, a reflection that the unprecedented quantitative easing (QE) programmes of the world’s major central banks, combined with huge government fiscal stimulus, is having the desired positive effect as investors’ position themselves for a strong economic recovery.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Undervalued small-caps

  2. In search of value opportunities

  3. Targeting tech stocks

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

  2. Portfolio Clinic 

    Planning ahead can help to reduce IHT

  3. Company News 

    White knight rides in for Saga

  4. Economic Indicators 

    Modern Monetary Theory 101: 5 steps to understanding the economic principle

  5. Shares 

    The fuel of the future

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Undervalued small-caps

A trio of small-caps have handsomely outperformed their benchmarks, and offer strong reasons why they should continue to do so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

In search of value opportunities

Our stock picking expert runs his slide rule over five small-caps

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Targeting tech stocks

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Targeting value plays

Simon Thompson highlights several value opportunities that also provide a decent income stream and earnings growth potential, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Small-caps under the radar

Simon Thompson highlights a quartet of materially undervalued small-caps

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Large and mid-cap shares in London are continuing to lag although small caps and Aim shares are in positive territory

Market Outlook: FTSE lags as dollar continues to drop, Saga, AA & more

Chris Dillow 

Regrets, I've had a few

Regret is an unavoidable fact of investing. The point is to learn from our regrets.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Broadband brouhaha

Years of underinvestment in its network are catching up with BT

John Hughman

Managing Your Money 

Understand currency risk in your portfolio

Understand currency risk in your portfolio

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 31 Aug - 4 Sep

The world economy is recovering, but it is not fully healed, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now