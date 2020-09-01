Bull market pointers

Three months ago, I highlighted a raft of reasons why the V-shaped equity market recovery is based on sound fundamentals following the shortest bear market in history (‘Bull market rules’, 8 June 2020). That’s still the case, which is why the MSCI World All-Country index has risen by 7.8 per cent in the past 12 weeks and is making all-time highs, a reflection that the unprecedented quantitative easing (QE) programmes of the world’s major central banks, combined with huge government fiscal stimulus, is having the desired positive effect as investors’ position themselves for a strong economic recovery.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe