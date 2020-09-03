MenuSearch

The road to riches

John Hughman

The road to riches

When my children were born, they were lucky enough to be among the first recipients of the new Child Trust Fund. It will not be very long before, like those recipients of the government’s two tranches of £250 that are turning 18 this week, they will gain access to the money. In fact, after various top-ups and regular investments into a particularly strongly performing fund – Fundsmith Equity – they will be receiving a slightly larger sum than the £900 average. I am sure they will spend it wisely. 

