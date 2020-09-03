MenuSearch

Join us now

Taking Stock 

Walmart targets Amazon

Mark Robinson

Walmart targets Amazon

Which one of the big tech companies is in the strongest market position? Many investors would choose Apple (US:AAPL) based on its proprietary hardware and status as the world’s most recognisable brand. However, there are signs that some middle-income consumers have become less inclined to meet the premium prices charged by the group. It could also be argued that Apple is overly reliant on sales through its flagship retail stores.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Taking Stock

  1. How to double your money

  2. Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

  3. Prudential confirms separation of US businesses

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Fourteen High Quality Small-caps

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: The stock market rally is facing a major hurdle, Melrose, Glaxo & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  4. Comment 

    London housing boom and bust may be amplified

  5. The Big Theme 

    Finding overlooked fund outperformers

More on Taking Stock

Taking Stock 

How to double your money

The Rule of 72 does not take account of inflation, nor execution costs, but it does highlight why 'time is your friend, impulses your enemy'.

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

The latest regulatory filing by Berkshire Hathaway has cast further doubt on the resilience of the US banking sector

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Prudential confirms separation of US businesses

The insurer has announced the separation of its US businesses and changes to the way it determines share based returns - Asia is the prime focus

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

AA confirms private equity approaches

Shareholders in the auto emergency service could be faced with some unpalatable options as the debt issue comes to a head

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

McDonald's unsavoury second quarter flounder

The fast food giant is sweating on whether diners will return to its restaurants when they're not cocooned in a motor vehicle

Mark Robinson

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Riding the Aim wave

Aim stocks have done well in recent weeks. This could continue, but not for very long.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

The road to riches

Some long-term investments show no sign of running out of road

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Sep 7 - 11

Next week will bring news of economic recovery, but activity remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The scary long term

The long term is very different from the short term, so long-term investors need completely different strategies.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The working-from-home challenge

Working from home might be a problem for the economy, but not in the ways that's being discussed.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now