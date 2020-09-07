MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Manufacturing gains

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Manufacturing gains

Creightons (CRL:56p), a Peterborough-based manufacturer of beauty and healthcare products, has delivered record annual results and ones that surpassed my expectations when I included the shares, at 44p, in my 2020 Bargain Shares portfolio.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Bull market pointers

  2. Undervalued small-caps

  3. In search of value opportunities

Most read today

  1. Podcasts 

    John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

  2. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Tap into 5G and climate change themes

    Alpha

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Bull market pointers

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Stalwart quality shares and recovery sense checking

    Alpha

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bull market pointers

Our small-cap stock picking expert continues to play by bull market rules and offers seven investment opportunities to consider.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Undervalued small-caps

A trio of small-caps have handsomely outperformed their benchmarks, and offer strong reasons why they should continue to do so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

In search of value opportunities

Our stock picking expert runs his slide rule over five small-caps

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Targeting tech stocks

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Targeting value plays

Simon Thompson highlights several value opportunities that also provide a decent income stream and earnings growth potential, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

After a testing time last week, equities have opened up brightly this morning

Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Tap into 5G and climate change themes

Tap into 5G and climate change themes
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European markets steady after ugly tech selloff, housebuilders hit, Ryanair & more

Market Outlook: European markets steady after ugly tech selloff, housebuilders hit, Ryanair & more

Chris Dillow 

Riding the Aim wave

Aim stocks have done well in recent weeks. This could continue, but not for very long.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

The road to riches

Some long-term investments show no sign of running out of road

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now