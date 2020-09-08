Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

SigmaRoc (SRC:51p), a company pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the heavy building materials sector, is navigating the Covid-19 crisis far better than analysts had predicted, prompting a round of earnings upgrades following a robust set of interim results. I flagged up the potential for upgrades when I last suggested buying the shares, at 41p (‘Targeting value plays’, 3 August 2020).
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Manufacturing gains
Three constituents of Simon Thompson’s annual Bargain Shares Portfolios are trading resiliently through the Covid-19 crisis, and are well positioned to continue to prosper.
Simon Thompson