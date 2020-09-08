MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

By Neil Wilson

Equity markets are attempting to stabilise after the tech-led sell-off at the end of last week, but the lack of direction from the US on Monday means we are waiting on the Wall Street cash equity open to get a true feel for sentiment. European bourses traded a little lower on Tuesday morning after a strong bump up on Monday. US futures are a little bit positive, but the Nasdaq was weaker, pointing to ongoing concerns in the tech sector. We need to see whether yesterday’s European rally was something of a free pass thanks to the US holiday and whether there is another tech volatility bleed into the broader market. 

