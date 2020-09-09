MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Pound at 6-week low, Europe stabilises but risk sentiment fragile, Astra, Tullow & more

Market Outlook: Pound at 6-week low, Europe stabilises but risk sentiment fragile, Astra, Tullow & more

By Neil Wilson

Tech stocks bled heavily again for a third straight day as trading resumed on Wall Street following the Labor Day weekend. Tesla slumped a whopping 21 per cent to notch its worst day ever. The other major tech giants also dropped heavily as the Nasdaq fell 4 per cent and entered correction territory – down 10 per cent from its recent peak. Whilst this began as more of a technical correction within tech following the astonishing ramp in August than a broad risk-off move, it is nonetheless bleeding into the broader market and dragged down the majority of stocks. US benchmark yields have retreated and oil prices have rolled over. There was some rotation going on - Disney, Nike, McDonald's, Ford and GM rose – but the S&P 500 still declined almost 3 per cent and is not so far off correction territory itself. On the whole there is a sense that this sell off represents that sentiment had become too exuberant and needed to correct. We may expect the US market now to chop in W-pattern over the coming months and follow the path taken by European equities since June with the loss of momentum in the economic recovery and US election risks likely to become more visible in equity markets.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

  2. Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

  3. Market Outlook: European markets steady after ugly tech selloff, housebuilders hit, Ryanair & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

  2. Stock Screens 

    12 high quality large-caps

  3. The Big Theme 

    Should you follow Buffett into Japan?

  4. Podcasts 

    John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Manufacturing gains

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

London shares have given up some of yesterday's gains as all eyes are on New York's opening after the long weekend in the US

Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

Market Outlook: Primark sales recovering, sterling eyes Brexit talks, Hochschild & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European markets steady after ugly tech selloff, housebuilders hit, Ryanair & more

Market Outlook: European markets steady after ugly tech selloff, housebuilders hit, Ryanair & more

The Trader 

Have your Cake Box and trade it

Have your Cake Box and trade it

The Trader 

Market Outlook: The stock market rally is facing a major hurdle, Melrose, Glaxo & more

Market Outlook: The stock market rally is facing a major hurdle, Melrose, Glaxo & more

More from Comment

Phil Oakley 

The changing role of investment analysts

The old ways of analysing companies still have their place, but investors must change their approach to get an edge

Phil Oakley

Chris Dillow 

Diversifying housing risk

Equities, foreign currency and gold have been good protectors against falling house prices in the past. They might not remain so

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson 

Below-the-radar small-caps navigating the Covid crisis

Two lowly rated small-caps are navigating the Covid-19 crisis far better than the market is giving them credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

Market Outlook: Royal Mail shares pop, equity markets look to Wall Street, Fevertree, JD & more

Simon Thompson 

Manufacturing gains

Three constituents of Simon Thompson’s annual Bargain Shares Portfolios are trading resiliently through the Covid-19 crisis, and are well positioned to continue to prosper.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now