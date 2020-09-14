Market Outlook: Stocks open higher ahead of busy central bank week, Aviva, Astra & more

It looks like a second wave, but not as we know it. Even if cases are starting to rise in Britain and elsewhere, deaths are not picking up in the same way as before – younger, less vulnerable people are getting the virus this time it seems. The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded a record one-day rise in cases globally. France recorded a record number of new infections – some 10k over the weekend. There is not the appetite for blanket shutdowns of the economy again – this is good, but the ongoing fear factor will keep a lid on animal spirits. And governments could be spooked into heavy-handed responses, even if they don’t want to kneecap the economy.
