Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

It’s Fed day: risk sentiment remains broadly positive but the big-ticket event is the Fed policy meeting. US stocks rose Tuesday as the two-day Fed policy meeting kicked off. Whilst there is relative calm in markets again after the tech-led sell-off produced a correction in the Nasdaq and a 7 per cent decline in the S&P 500, the expectation on the Fed to be very dovish may lead to volatility should the market think the FOMC isn’t offering enough detail on the future path of monetary policy.

