On the technology beat

Interim results from Kape Technologies (KAPE:190p), a provider of cyber security software, benefited from the acquisition of Colorado-based Private Internet Access (PIA), a leading provider of virtual private network (VPN) solutions that encrypt and secure internet connections.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Small-cap value buys
Two small-cap companies are generating cash flow and profits, factors that investors are undervaluing
Simon Thompson