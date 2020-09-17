MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

By Michael Taylor

AB Dynamics (ABDP) is one of my favourite shares. Not because I have multibagged the stock profusely (I haven’t) but because it is one of those stocks that seems to continuously offer excellent risk/reward opportunities both long and short.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

  2. Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

  3. Market Outlook: Ocado rides high on M&S promise, G4S knocks back approach

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  2. Education 

    Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Madrid and a lesson in prudent accounting

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Investments for the new ‘normal’

  4. Taking Stock 

    The surest investment in electric motoring

  5. Comment 

    BP sees the writing on the wall

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Comments from the Federal Reserve overnight have dampened sentiment in London at the open this morning

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Ocado rides high on M&S promise, G4S knocks back approach

Market Outlook: Ocado rides high on M&S promise, G4S knocks back approach

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks open higher ahead of busy central bank week, Aviva, Astra & more

Market Outlook: Stocks open higher ahead of busy central bank week, Aviva, Astra & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Sterling stabilises, equities steady, Rio, Ashmore & more

Market Outlook: Sterling stabilises, equities steady, Rio, Ashmore & more

More from Comment

Phil Oakley 

Why investors should prioritise growth over value

Without growth or the prospect of it many investments fail to pay off, no matter how cheap they are

Phil Oakley

Simon Thompson 

Investments for the new ‘normal’

A quartet of small-cap companies have the right business models, and end market demand, to be winners in the post-Covid-19 world

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Sep 21 - 25

Next week will bring signs that the post-lockdown recovery is losing momentum.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Comment 

BP sees the writing on the wall

If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot

Alex Newman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now