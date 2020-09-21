MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Companies on the rebound

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Duke Royalty (DUKE:23p), an Aim-traded company that makes its money by providing capital to companies in exchange for rights to a small percentage of their future revenues over a typical term of 25-40 years, has issued results for the 12 months to 31 March 2020. They reveal the short-term financial hit from the Covid-19 pandemic on the portfolio, and the opportunity, too.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Investments for the new ‘normal’

  2. On the technology beat

  3. Small-cap value buys

Most read today

  1. Tips & Ideas 

    London’s most shorted shares this week

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

  3. Portfolio Clinic 

    Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

  4. Company News 

    Rail shares crash as government scraps franchises

  5. In depth 

    Where to invest next?

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Investments for the new ‘normal’

A quartet of small-cap companies have the right business models, and end market demand, to be winners in the post-Covid-19 world

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On the technology beat

Two technology service companies are lowly rated, and unjustifiably so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Small-cap value buys

Two small-cap companies are generating cash flow and profits, factors that investors are undervaluing

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

Shares in the best performing private equity fund are priced 30 per cent below book value even though it is cashed up to make new investments, and adopts a conservative approach to valuations

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Regaining control

Two lowly rated small-caps are navigating the Covid-19 crisis far better than the market is giving them credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Stable inflation

Inflation will rise – but not much, which points to interest rates staying near zero for a long time.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

Chris Dillow 

Monopoly in question

Investors are betting that the US's giant firms will continue to grow strongly. This is a risky bet.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Not so 'Armless

City short-termism threatens the future of its equity markets – it’s time to start thinking long-term greedy

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now