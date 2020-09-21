MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

Market Outlook: Bank shares hit on FinCEN files, travel stocks sunk by lockdown fears, HSBC, Rolls & more

By Neil Wilson

September blues continue: European markets shot lower in early trade on Monday after US stocks fell for a third week in a row – the first such sustained decline in a year. The FTSE 100 headed under 5,900 and the DAX gave up the 13,000 handle as risk aversion spread across equity markets. The FTSE 100 plunged more than 2.5 per cent lower to test the big September lows – the weakest since May – at 5850. On Friday the S&P 500 broke down at the 50-day simple moving average and closed at its weakest since early August. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

  2. AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Companies on the rebound

  2. Tips & Ideas 

    London’s most shorted shares this week

  3. Portfolio Clinic 

    Should our focus remain on funds rather than direct equities?

  4. Company News 

    Rail shares crash as government scraps franchises

  5. In depth 

    Where to invest next?

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

Fears of tighter restrictions in the UK, including rumours of a possible two week national lockdown next month are weighing on sentiment

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

The Trader 

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

Market Outlook: Stocks weak post-Fed, Bank of England, OPEC+ meetings, Next, Playtech & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

Market Outlook: Markets steady before Fed meeting, Hut Group pops as IPO market shines, Redrow, Tui & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Ocado rides high on M&S promise, G4S knocks back approach

Market Outlook: Ocado rides high on M&S promise, G4S knocks back approach

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Stable inflation

Inflation will rise – but not much, which points to interest rates staying near zero for a long time.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson 

Companies on the rebound

Simon Thompson assesses the latest trading news from a royalty finance provider, currency manager and a supplier of training aids for engineers, all of which have issued positive trading updates and offer investors attractive entry points

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

Market Outlook: Stocks softer as UK mulls second lockdown, LSE, Investec & more

Chris Dillow 

Monopoly in question

Investors are betting that the US's giant firms will continue to grow strongly. This is a risky bet.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Not so 'Armless

City short-termism threatens the future of its equity markets – it’s time to start thinking long-term greedy

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now