Capital investments worth backing

Litigation Capital Management (LIT:65p), a provider of litigation financing which enables third parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, launched a US$150m (£118m) third-party fund in March. It’s absolutely flying, having committed 61 per cent of the capital raised across 18 committed projects, and could be fully invested by the year-end. Commercial disputes, class action and arbitration cases account for 73 per cent of the total.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Companies on the rebound
Simon Thompson assesses the latest trading news from a royalty finance provider, currency manager and a supplier of training aids for engineers, all of which have issued positive trading updates and offer investors attractive entry points
Simon Thompson