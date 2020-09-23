Business booming at LoopUp

Business is booming at LoopUp (LOOP:245p), a London-based premium remote conference meetings company.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Capital investments worth backing
Simon Thompson assesses prospects for a provider of litigation finance that has launched a third-party fund specialising in insolvency litigation disputes and commercial cases.
Simon Thompson