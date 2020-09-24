Higher carbon prices are here to stay

The price of carbon shot up in July. The climb came on the back of the European Union’s massive green recovery plan, and since then the European Commission and BP (BP.) have given further compelling reasons for investors to jump on a critical commodity to the energy transition, alongside nickel, copper and battery materials.

