Higher carbon prices are here to stay

The price of carbon shot up in July. The climb came on the back of the European Union’s massive green recovery plan, and since then the European Commission and BP (BP.) have given further compelling reasons for investors to jump on a critical commodity to the energy transition, alongside nickel, copper and battery materials.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Comment
BP sees the writing on the wall
If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot
Alex Newman