MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Isle of Man-based Strix (KETL:233p), a global manufacturer and designer of kettle safety controls, had already flagged up first half results in a pre-close trading update (‘Targeting value plays’, 3 August 2020).

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Business booming at LoopUp

  2. Capital investments worth backing

  3. Companies on the rebound

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Business booming at LoopUp

  2. Company News 

    Investment trust IPOs pick up

  3. Stock Screens 

    Twelve free cash flow kings

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 30 Sep

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Capital investments worth backing

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Business booming at LoopUp

The Covid-19 pandemic and move to homeworking is driving a boom in business at the London-based premium remote conference meetings company

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Capital investments worth backing

Simon Thompson assesses prospects for a provider of litigation finance that has launched a third-party fund specialising in insolvency litigation disputes and commercial cases.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Companies on the rebound

Simon Thompson assesses the latest trading news from a royalty finance provider, currency manager and a supplier of training aids for engineers, all of which have issued positive trading updates and offer investors attractive entry points

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Investments for the new ‘normal’

A quartet of small-cap companies have the right business models, and end market demand, to be winners in the post-Covid-19 world

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On the technology beat

Two technology service companies are lowly rated, and unjustifiably so.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Phil Oakley 

Has Intel’s competitive advantage gone for good?

It's hard for great companies to stay great. Have Intel's days of greatness gone for good?

Phil Oakley

The Trader 

Waiting for DX to deliver again

Waiting for DX to deliver again

Comment 

Higher carbon prices are here to stay

When the supermajors and EU agree on something beyond vague statements about supporting climate action, it's worth taking notice

Alex Hamer

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

Simon Thompson 

Business booming at LoopUp

The Covid-19 pandemic and move to homeworking is driving a boom in business at the London-based premium remote conference meetings company

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now