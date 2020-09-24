Twin peaks

Aim shares are on a great run. In the past six months they have risen more than 50 per cent, far exceeding the All-Share index’s 19 per cent gain. It’s tempting to see this as a sign that investor sentiment has improved – perhaps the same sort of improvement that has also seen big foreign buying of US equities recently.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe