Three companies that remain buying opportunities

Investors are underestimating prospects for a major re-rating of Circle Property (CRC:150p), an internally managed Jersey-registered property company. The shares are trading back at the 150p IPO price even though Circle has increased net asset value (NAV) per share by 90 per cent to 285p in the subsequent four years, including 3 per cent growth in the latest 12-month period, making it a top performer among UK-quoted real estate peers. It also pays a dividend.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond
A maker of kettle safety controls is seeing its business bounce back strongly, and has made a smart looking earnings accretive acquisition, too. The same is true for a leading UK advertising and marketing specialist
Simon Thompson