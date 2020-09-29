MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

By Neil Wilson

There is the whiff of a hangover for investors this morning as European shares stumbled after an exuberant rally in the previous session that left the major bourses around 2-3 per cent higher to start the week. We haven’t made it back to the key mid-September levels and bulls may be looking at downside risks in the shape of the slowing economic recovery and pre-election jitters. Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin may be able to cut one last stimulus deal before the election, but it still looks like the odds of it passing the House and Senate are less than evens. The FTSE 100 and DAX both fell 1 per cent and the failure by bulls to build any momentum from these one-day bounces is a sign of tepid sentiment.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  2. Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

  3. Waiting for DX to deliver again

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

  3. Full Year Results 

    Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  5. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

Shares in London have started the week positively

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

The Trader 

Waiting for DX to deliver again

Waiting for DX to deliver again

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Broad rally for equities, Tesla fails to spark, precious metals under pressure

Market Outlook: Broad rally for equities, Tesla fails to spark, precious metals under pressure

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Low rates: who's to blame?

If you want somebody to blame for nugatory returns on your savings, look to the government

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Forecasts for shares must reflect a tough reality

Forecasts for shares must reflect a tough reality
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now